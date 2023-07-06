Dirty Dancing hits the stage at The Regent

Dirty Dancing hits the stage

Released in 1987, Dirty Dancing is a classic, romantic coming-of-age film set in 1963, that tells the story of Frances “Baby” Houseman, a 17-year-old girl from a wealthy family who falls in love with Johnny Castle, a working-class dance instructor.

The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay and won the award for Best Original Song for “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”, which was performed by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes. Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey gave two of the best performances of their careers, and their chemistry is indisputable.

Karl Sydow produced Dirty Dancing for the stage and under the skilful direction of Federico Bellone the stage musical version first appeared in 2006 and broke box office records and its popularity has continued ever since. This version of Dirty Dancing keeps close to the story of the film, pulling off some trickier scenes. There is a clever interpretation of the water scene where Johnny and Baby practice the iconic "Lift" which is humorous and well executed.

The play begins in the dance hall at Kellerman's resort to the sound of '60s hits, from a 5 piece band who remain on stage throughout most of the performance. There are 39 musical numbers with the choreography adapted to suit each one and many of the audience were singing along to these familiar tunes. The attention to detail for the period hairstyles and wardrobe is impeccable. When recreating a cherished story like this, such meticulousness truly matters and adds to the authenticity and ensures that every aspect is faithful to the original, enhancing the overall experience.

The casting is excellent as Kira Malou who plays Frances "Baby" Houseman is utterly convincing as the innocent teen, falling for the charm of Johnny (Michael O’Reilly) who proves he has the talent and ability to step into the big shoes left by his predecessor. They are joined by Georgia Aspinall, an impressive dancer who plays Johnny's dance partner, Penny. When Penny is forced to withdraw from a dance competition due to her pregnancy and subsequent termination, novice Baby makes the decision to cover for her in a dance routine with Johnny and under his watchful eye she learns the dance moves in record time and begins to fall in love with him.

This two hour stage musical flows from one well known track to another, with hit songs including "Hungry Eyes", "Hey! Baby", "Do You Love Me?" and the renowned "(I've Had) The Time of My Life". There is also a large and well rehearsed ensemble cast, who provide lots of visual interest in the set pieces as well as the big routines as they gyrate across the stage, clearly enjoying every minute of their performance.

The Dirty Dancing stage show is a faithful adaptation of the film. The cast, music and choreography are excellent and you don't need to have seen the film to appreciate this production. While enjoying a pre theatre drink in the Piano Bar I wondered whether this production would meet my expectations but can honestly say I had "The Time of My Life" as did the rest of the audience who were on their feet clapping and dancing to the very end.

Dirty Dancing is at the Regent Theatre Stoke-on-Trent until Saturday.