Get ready for a quacking good time at hospice's annual duck race

The 2022 Black Country Duck Race.

'The best race the Black Country has ever seen' will be making a splash at The Waterfront, Merry Hill on Sunday, July 9.

Hundreds of rubber ducks will race across the cut and participants will be in with the chance of scooping the £100 first prize and Mick Bailey Duck Race Trophy 2023.

The Black Country Duck Race has grown to be a much loved and well attended event by hospice supporters and this year the hospice fundraising team have been pulling out all the stops to make this a fantastic event that the whole family can enjoy.

James Totney, community and events fundraiser at The Mary Stevens Hospice said: “We’ve got a day of fun activities planned to keep the whole family entertained.

"Enjoy live entertainment all day from Red by Night, browse stalls from small, local businesses and have a go at our traditional games, and some new ones too!

"Plus, there will be delicious street food to keep everyone fuelled for the race.

"All money raised from The Black Country Duck Race and Family Festival will be used to support patient care at the hospice.

"Not only will you and your family be having a fabulous day out, you’ll be supporting us to ensure we can help a local family in their time of need.”

For just £3 you can enter a rubber duck into the race by purchasing one on the hospice website or purchase one on the day at the event.

To purchase your duck online, simply visit the hospice website at marystevenshospice.co.uk/event/black-country-duck-race-2023/.

Join The Mary Stevens Hospice for a quacking good time starting at 12pm on Sunday, July 9 at The Waterfront, Merry Hill. The duck race starts at 3pm.