Fun for all the family as hundreds flock to Halesowen Carnival and Music Festival

Mr Motivator appeared at the Halesowen Carnival in Highfield Park. Pictured with Vicky Rogers and Tracey Nicholls from Halesowen BID.

There was fun for all the family, from high-octane performances to carnival rides, and children could even get a ride on horses dressed up as unicorns.

Famous fitness instructor Mr Motivator helped get people's hearts racing by taking to the stage to lead people through a high-energy clubbercise routine.

Dancers from the Midlands-based aerial arts company Cirque L'amour stunned audiences with their daring performance.

Halesowen Carnival at Highfield Park.

Cirque L'amour performed for the visitors.

Cirque L'amour performed for the visitors.

And Halesowen's amateur dramatic group Startime Variety presented songs from their summer show, The Perfect Year, which will be running at Rowley Regis's St Giles Church Hall next Friday and Saturday.

A Viking Village transfixed onlookers with its thrilling re-enactments, and pooches didn't miss out on the fun thanks to the carnival's very own dog show.

Plenty of visitors dressed for the occasion, with Jim Hunt and his seven-year-old son, Bobby, bringing a touch of the heroic to the event by dressing as DC superhero Batman and his trusty sidekick Robin.

Jim Hunt and his son Bobby, as Batman and Robin.

Halesowen Carnival at Highfield Park.

Halesowen Carnival at Highfield Park.

Councillor Stuart Henley, who is chairman of the festival's committee, said: "It's been brilliant, we couldn't have asked for anything better.

"There's been a brilliant turnout and everything's gone well. The best thing has been seeing all the community come out - it's been rammed. There's been no space on the fields.

"Everyone's been singing and dancing and that's down to the committee's hard work and our sponsors, Uber Eats."

Halesowen Carnival at Highfield Park.

Enjoying a dance at Halesowen Carnival.