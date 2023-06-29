The one where they come to Birmingham: Friends Exhibition making UK debut at the NEC

Fans can take pictures on the iconic orange sofa

The Friends Experience will come to the NEC in Birmingham from July 8, with fans invited to shop for exclusive merchandise and recreate their favourite scenes from the hit programme.

Visitors to the attraction can step inside the world of Friends by taking a peek in Monica's kitchen, relaxing in Chandler and Joey's recliners and lounging on the iconic orange sofa in Central Perk.

Fans can visit a set recreation of the Central Perk coffee house

Fans can pay a visit to Central Perk

Stacy Moscatelli, co-president and chief strategy officer of Original X Productions who helped to create the exhibition, said: "We are looking forward to the UK debut of The Friends Experience in Birmingham.

"Friends fans will be able to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favourite moments and celebrate the show like never before.

"For its UK and European tour, Original X Productions will be partnering with The Luna Cinema along with Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment to help bring this incredible interactive space to life in Birmingham, celebrating the worldwide fandom of Friends."

The exhibition has already proven popular amongst fans across the world, having active locations in Seattle and Philadelphia as well as a flagship in New York City.