Less than a month to go before return of Black Country music festival

A Madonna tribute is amongst the acts that will perform at the Musicom event

The festival will see a host of acts take to the stage at Himley Hall for a weekend of entertainment.

The event will kick off at 3pm on July 15 with DJ sets and performances from Woody Cook, Seb Fontaine, Tall Paul, K-Klass, Stuart Ojelay, Jim ‘Shaft’ Ryan, Ultra 90s and Andy Gulch.

And on July 16 from 12 noon, a host of tribute acts will make an appearance to the likes of The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Coldplay, UB40, ELO, The Eagles and Harry Styles.

Also on the line-up is Let's Rock The 70s, a band bringing all of the decade's greatest hits from the likes of Queen, Status Quo, Elton John, David Bowie and more.

Tickets are now on sale, with people urged to snack up a limited offer which will see a free drink rewarded for every ticket purchased.

Councillor Phil Atkins, cabinet member for corporate strategy, said: "We are only one month away from a great weekend of fun in the sun in a fantastic setting by the lake at Himley.

"I would urge people to book now and take advantage of our special limited time offer of a free drink with every adult or senior ticket bought.

"It would be a great gift for Fathers Day this weekend if you haven't thought of what you're going to buy yet.

"We've got a brilliant line-up on both days with something for everyone and if the weather stays as it is, it will be an unmissable weekend."

A comedy and acoustic tent will also feature at the event showcasing local performers, as well as a funfair, food and drinks stalls and street entertainment.