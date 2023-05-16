Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Tickets to watch a screening of Mamma Mia at a Birmingham auditorium

Tony Elvin will host the evening at the Birmingham venue

Visitors to the Millennium Point will be given a chance to belt out the ABBA classics whilst indulging in five different of glasses of prosecco to be served throughout the evening.

Guests will join host Tony Elvin and his team whilst kicking back and watching the film in the 354-seater auditorium.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again follows the story of Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried, as she opens Hotel Bella Donna and makes discoveries about her mother's past.