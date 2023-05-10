Notification Settings

Boy George to star as Captain Hook in Christmas show at Resorts World Arena

By John Corser

Pop star Boy George will be playing Captain Hook when a new production of Peter Pan arrives in Birmingham.

Boy George
Boy George

The show is being staged at Resorts World Arena at the National Exhibition Centre from December 22 to 24.

There will be four performances over three days of the show which promises 'awe-inspiring' special effects.

The 61-year-old Culture Club singer said: “I’m really looking forward to playing Captain Hook and showing off my evil side. I make my first entrance on a life size galleon that sails around the stage in front of an amazing water-wall fountain.

"Although the show has traditional pantomime elements, it is so much more, being a mix of cirque and spectacular event and I get a chance to fight a giant animatronic crocodile. What’s not to like?”

The touring production includes the stage debut of Dorit Kemsley playing the mermaid. She is known for the Real Housewives Of Beverley Hills television show.

The cast of 50 includes a dozen cirque performers, dazzling aerial stunts, a giant battle where the audience throw cannon balls at Hook’s ship and a death-defying escape from a locked water tank by rising comedy star Jordan Conway playing Peter Pan, plus a large troupe of Irish and Highland dancers.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

