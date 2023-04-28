KK Downing's new band to play first show at Wolverhampton venue named for him

KK Downing, left, on stage with Judas Priest singer Rob Halford

The former Judas Priest guitarist and songwriter has formed KK’S Priest.

The debut live show is at KK's Steelmill in Frederick Street on July 6.

The 71-year-old West Bromwich-born musician with bandmates Ripper Owens, AJ Mills, Tony Newton and Sean Elg will be performing tracks from the band's debut album Sermons of the Sinner plus new material from an as yet unreleased second album.

They will also be playing many Judas Priest classics

Commenting on the show K K, who lives near Bridgnorth, said: “It’s been far too long. But I am stoked to say that KK's Priest will have the honour of playing our first ever gig at the Steelmill on July 6 – the perfect venue with the perfect audience.

"Metal has come home once more back to where it all started from, yes, the Black Country where the embryo was conceived all of those years ago, I am incredibly fortunate to have been a part of it all, I will look forward to seeing you all again, rest assured that it will be, 'Blood and Thunder' with 'Hellfire Thunderbolts' and much more. We promise to make history together on this special occasion."

Support at the Black Country metal extravaganza will be from original Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Dianno, performing Maiden classics. Opening the event will be new upcoming UK metal band Tailgunner.