Sam Smith reschedules tonight's Birmingham show for Pride weekend after illness

Sam Smith. Picture: Michael Bailey Gates

The singer was expected to perform tonight, Tuesday, April 25, at Resorts World Arena.

The 'Unholy' singer posted on Instagram that they were unable to perform as they were 'really not well'.

They wrote: "It's so important to me that we give you the very best version of Gloria. I don’t want you to experience it at anything less."

All previous tickets would be valid for the new date, Saturday May 27. This is the same date as the first day of Birmingham Pride.