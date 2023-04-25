Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sam Smith reschedules tonight's Birmingham show for Pride weekend after illness

By Emma Walker EntertainmentPublished:

Sam Smith fans were disappointed after a gig date tonight in Birmingham was called off due to illness.

Sam Smith. Picture: Michael Bailey Gates
Sam Smith. Picture: Michael Bailey Gates

The singer was expected to perform tonight, Tuesday, April 25, at Resorts World Arena.

The 'Unholy' singer posted on Instagram that they were unable to perform as they were 'really not well'.

They wrote: "It's so important to me that we give you the very best version of Gloria. I don’t want you to experience it at anything less."

All previous tickets would be valid for the new date, Saturday May 27. This is the same date as the first day of Birmingham Pride.

The Birmingham postponement comes just days after they had to reschedule the April 22 show in Glasgow as a result. The new Glasgow date will take place on May 25.

Entertainment

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News