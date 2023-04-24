Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Celebrity hairdressers with salons in Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton to end 50 years of styling

By Emma Walker WolverhamptonEntertainmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Award-winning celebrity hairdressers Royston Blythe and Nick Malenko are retiring after 50 years in the industry.

Nick Malenko and Royston Blythe
Nick Malenko and Royston Blythe

The couple have run Royston Blythe salons in Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton and London.

They have styled stars and celebrities including Katie Price and Katy Perry.

They have also featured on ITVBe's the Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Announcing their decision to step back from styling, they told the BBC their 50 years in the business had been "fabulous, fantastic and flamboyant".

They said the secret to their success was "treating everyone the same... from billionaires to bingo players".

They are yet to decide on their next step but said: "One thing's for sure - it won't be dull and boring."

Royston Blythe Wolverhampton is based on the Bridgnorth Road in Compton while in Shrewsbury the salon is based on Saint Mary's Street.

Entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News