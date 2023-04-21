Wolverhampton football fanatic wins chat with star of Disney's Wrexham FC documentary

Club executive and Disney TV star Humphrey Ker speaking to fan Andy Morris

For while Ker, executive director at The Racecourse Ground and writer of hit show Mythic Quest, admitted the Deadpool star and co-owner Rob McElhenney have stocked up on Aviation Gin and Four Walls whiskey ahead of a possible promotion party on Saturday - he will keep it simple and munch on a whole Terry’s Chocolate Orange instead.

In an exclusive online chat with Wrexham fan Andrew Morris, who lives in Wolverhampton but hails from Oswestry, Ker admitted he wasn’t a drinker - and would enjoy indulging his sweet tooth instead.

One of a handful of competition winners lucky enough to grill comedian Ker one-to-one online ahead of the club’s biggest match in 20 years, Mr Morris, 37, asked him: “Should we pull it off on Saturday, how will Rob, Ryan and yourself celebrate?”

Ker said: “I wouldn’t normally dare answer this as I don’t want to curse it, but I am so in awe of this squad I will risk it. I know Ryan and Rob have got their own drinks stocked up - the Aviation Gin and Four Walls whiskey. There will be some party if we get it done on Saturday.

“But I am not a big drinker. I know how I will celebrate. I will get in the car with my wife and eat a whole Terry’s Chocolate Orange on the way home.”

Wrexham need just three points from their final two games to seal a return to the Football League after a 15 year absence, with Boreham Wood standing in their way on Saturday, before a long journey to Torquay on April 29.

And Ker also revealed his excitement for next season’s highly anticipated new kits - with shirts selling out almost immediately this season.

“They are really special, I think the fans will love them and I can’t wait to see them launched,” he added.

After the chat, Mr Morris, who has been following the club since October 1993, said he was delighted to chat to his hero.