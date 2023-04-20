Marti Pellow show in Stafford postponed due to viral illness

Marti Pellow's show in Stafford has been postponed due to illness

Marti and three other members of his tour party have fallen ill and after battling the virus for some days are unable to continue with the tour.

Four dates on the Marti Pellow: Pellow Talk tour have been cancelled, including Sunday's performance at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre. However, they will be rescheduled at a later date.

Fans with Super VIP tickets will be especially disappointed, as their tickets included a pre-show meet and greet opportunity with the Scottish singer.

Marti Pellow took to Twitter to say: "Hi everyone, it is with a heavy heart that I must announce the postponement of this week's Pellow Talk shows due to an illness within our touring party, including myself.

"As you know, I have always been committed to giving my all on stage but unfortunately, my body is just not cooperating at the moment.

"I am truly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and I promise that I will be back on stage as soon as possible."

He went on to say: "I know that many of you have been looking forward to these performances for a long time, and I want you to know that your support means the world to me.

"I would never want to let you down, but I must prioritise my health and well-being.

"Please know that I am doing everything in my power to get back to full strength, and I can't wait to see you all soon.

"Your understanding and patience during this time is greatly appreciated. Thank you for your continued support. Love to love, Marti x."

Marketing manager of the Stafford Gatehouse Theatre, Keith Harrison, added: "Please retain your tickets and a new date will be rescheduled as soon as possible. Please monitor martipellowofficial.co.uk/ for further updates.