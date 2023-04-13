Salvador Dali table with spooky secret up for auction in Shropshire

The Dali table.

Halls Fine Art will be featuring the unique coffee table with a spectacular lithograph by the renowned surrealist artist.

Titled 'Le Crane', the limited edition lithograph, signed in pencil by Dali, holds a mysterious surprise for art enthusiasts.

The lithograph, part of the 'Anamorphoses' series and numbered 62 of 300, is set into a custom-made coffee table that comes complete with an original mirror-polished steel tube.

The optical illusion created with the table

Abigail Molenaar, who is the senior modern and contemporary art valuers at Halls, said: "What makes this coffee table truly special is the hidden secret it holds. When the lithograph is viewed in conjunction with the mirror tube placed in just the right position, a clear image of a skull emerges.

"Reminiscent of Dali's dreamlike and often eerie style, this unexpected revelation adds a touch of surrealism to the already unique piece of furniture. This piece presents a rare opportunity for art collectors and enthusiasts to own a unique creation by one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century."

Salvador Dali, born in Catalonia, Spain, in 1904, was a prominent figure in the surrealist movement of the early 20th century.

He joined the Surrealist Group in 1929 and went on to become a leading light of the movement, known for his imaginative and thought-provoking artworks.

The lithograph featured in the coffee table was designed by Dali in 1972, showcasing his continued fascination with the concept of anamorphosis, a technique that distorts images to reveal hidden meanings.