Alison Hammond issues apology over theatre singing row

By Lauren HillBirminghamEntertainmentPublished:

Alison Hammond has issued an apology statement after a comment she made on air.

Alison Hammond
The This Morning presenter apologised following a comment she made during a discussion about whether audience members should be allowed to sing along at musicals. It comes after the banning of singing at the Manchester production of The Bodyguard musical.

Talking to her co-host Dermot O'Leary and guest Vanessa Feltz, Alison said: "I can’t believe it. I’d be devastated. I’m not even going to go to that show now."

Her comment seemed to cause offence to some listeners.

Sharing a statement on Twitter, Alison said: "After reflection and the comments I made on Wednesday's show I want to apologise to anyone who I offended especially the incredibly talented theatre performers, who I have the upmost respect for.

"I had no idea the level of disruption audiences were causing and tried to make light of the topic on Wednesday's show, and for that I'm truly sorry.

"I am a great support of theatre and the arts and would never sing at the top of my lungs at any performance, I was wrong in what I said and I've given this a lot of though over the past few days and believe I was wrong."

She continued: "On Thursday evening I attended a performance of the GBBO the musical which I absolutely adored and gave a standing ovation, theatre is a magical experience for me and my family.

"I want to use my platform for good as always and want to stand up with the performers, Front of house and theatre staff especially after seeing what happening at The Bodyguard in Manchester which has made me sick to my stomach.

"Once again I am truly sorry but trust I will do better in the future."

The situation has been met with messages of support from Twitter users.

While others were not so amused.

Alison is known to have performed in musicals herself. In 2019, Ms Hammond appeared at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham as a narrator on The Rocky Horror Show.

Last week, one of the performers from The Bodyguard, Ayden Callaghan called out the "disgusting behaviour" of some audience members who were "screaming" the songs as they were performed. It led to riot police being called and the show ending early. The audience were asked to not sing during the show, and there were signs in the venue saying the same.

