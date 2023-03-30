Popular singer ready to hit region on national tour

Ellie Goulding said she was excited about touring and seeing everyone

Ellie Goulding will play the O2 Institute in Birmingham on October 23 as part of her Higher Than Heaven tour, a tour taking in locations in the UK and Europe.

The tour will go on general sale at Thursday, April 6 at 9am and follows on from her fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven, which is due for release on April 7.

It comes fresh off the back of new single By the End of the Night and Miracle, her recent collaboration with Calvin Harris, has peaked at Number 2 on the UK Official Chart and continues to grow.

Higher Than Heaven is jam-packed with infectious hits that see Ellie’s signature vocals take centre stage whilst the production is pop music at its finest with stomping basslines, soaring synths and euphoric melodies.

To date, Ellie has celebrated 10 platinum singles, three #1 albums, two BRIT Awards, a GRAMMY Award, and a Golden Globe nomination, as well as selling more than 27 million albums and 218 million singles, amassing 43 billion streams worldwide.

Ellie is also one of the most streamed female artists on Spotify with more than eight billion streams and earned YouTube’s Diamond Award with 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

She took to Instagram to talk about her excitement about the tour.

She said: "Higher Than Heaven tour is happening and we're going to be visiting even more places.

"Pre-order any format of Higher Than Heaven from my official store before Monday, April 3 at 5pm BST to get access to the pre-sale.

"Pre-sale begins Tuesday, April 4 at 9am BST and general sale begins Thursday, April 6 at 9am BST.

"As you know, touring plays such a crucial part of my job and I love connecting with you and gives me the greatest joy.

"I'm also acutely aware of the damage that touring does to our Planet.

"I love the green achievements from the Brightest Blue tour but be even more ambitious this time around.

"I can't wait to see you all. Sending lots of love, Ellie."