Big names to descend on region for Camp Bestival

Josie and Rob da Bank

The family festival will return to Weston Park on August 17-20 for its second year.

This year will see day tickets available as well as the four-day weekenders.

-One sale from 10am on March 30 will be a handful of limited early bird day tickets for eager festival-goers.

Organisers say that, with over 100 free activities included in the ticket price, the festival will make a perfect staycation holiday for all the family.

Camp Bestival curators Josie and Rob da Bank said: “Due to popular demand, we are ready to rock and roll with our Day Tickets for Camp Bestival. We create the festivals with love for a four-day experience with camping but know that for various reasons some just want to come for the day."

The party starts on August 17 with pop-royalty Rudimental, alongside disco diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor Confidence Man as headliners.

Junior Andre will make his Camp Bestival debut alongside Manchester legends Bez & Rowetta, The Bootleg Beatles and Dub Pistols who will deliver a DJ set. Man Vs. Baby, Badly Drawn Boy and Horrible Histories – Barmy Britain will also descend onto the fields on the Friday.

Moving into Saturday, synth-pop’s first international superstars The Human League, Groove Armada and BBC Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox will star alongside former Spice Girl, Melanie C/

Dick and Dom as well as the children’s idols Mr Tumble and Mister Maker will all take part in the second day of the Shropshire jamboree.

Headlining the final day of Camp Bestival Shropshire is Scottish rock band Primal Scream, Space-Man Sam Ryder and singer-songwriter Ella Henderson. East 17 mix up the seasons with a Christmas themed set in August, and others taking part include Mr Motivator, Hot Dub Time Machine, Napalm Death and Bongo’s Bingo. As if this wasn’t enough Elvana: Elvis Fronted Nirvana, Goldie Lookin Chain and many more will also make an appearance. Son et Lumiere Fireworks Spectacular will deliver a firework finale to the backdrop of Weston Park.

Weston Park will also provide the backdrop for a Roller Disco, Paddleboarding, Wild Swimming, Raft-building, Kayaking, SUP Yoga, Spinney Hollow Craft Village, Cirque Bijou’s circus shows, Lantern Making, The World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle, Drag Storytime, Skate School, Extreme Bikes, Textile & Fashion World, African Drumming, Ice Baths, Silent Discos and more family experiences.