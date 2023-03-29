Joe Lycett's car and other possessions up for grabs as part of new Birmingham TV show

Contestants on Late Night Lycett will be able to win Joe's own car.

Contestants will be given the chance to play a game with Joe on Late Night Lycett – which will broadcast live from Birmingham on Channel 4 Fridays - and win the opportunity to drive away in his Lexus Hybrid.

Not only is the comedian offering his actual car to a winner, but there will be an array of his other real-life possessions up for grabs, including all of his household cutlery, his socks and even one of his comedy awards.

To apply to appear on the show and be in with a chance of winning Joe’s stash, the production team are casting people from across the UK aged 18 or over, and asking them to complete the application form and send in their most unfortunate, yet entertaining story.

Those who have the best stories will then be invited to join Joe in the studio to share this live on the show on a Friday evening and play a game to hopefully bag some of Joe’s goodies.

Joe says: “Channel 4 wouldn't give us any money for prizes and the production team have overreached and are trying to ruin me by giving away my possessions.

"Genuinely one of the things they tried to get me to give away was my house. My actual house. I said no but appeased them with my Lexus Hybrid.

"The production team are out of control. I am essentially a hostage to this programme and want nothing to do with it. Please do not watch it, it will encourage them.”

Broadcasted live from the banks of Birmingham, each Friday Joe will celebrate the week gone by with his own signature style of comedy, as he looks at the biggest news stories, ropes his guests into games and sketches and offers audience members the chance to win his own possessions.

Late Night Lycett launches on Channel 4 and All 4 this Friday at 10pm. Guests confirmed for the first show include Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond, and Katherine Ryan.