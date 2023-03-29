Film crews spotted under Black Country motorway bridges

The filming is taking place by the River Tame, under the M5 and M6 motorway bridges

Filming is taking place near the River Tame under the M5 and M6 motorway bridges, next to Tame Bridge Parkway station.

Crews have been on site since early on Wednesday morning.

The filming, on the West Bromwich/Walsall border, is believed to be for Steven Knight's new six-part TV series about the world of ska and two-tone music.

The show has previously been spotted filming in Wolverhampton, Walsall and West Bromwich.

This Town tells the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two-tone music, which exploded from the grass roots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, uniting black, white and Asian youths.

Michelle Dockery, of Downton Abbey and Anatomy of a Scandal, Nicholas Pinnock, of Life and Marcella, and David Dawson, of My Policeman and The Last Kingdom, will be among the cast of the major new drama.

Steven Knight, writer, creator and executive producer, said: “This is a project very close to my heart. It’s about an era I lived through and know well and it involves characters who I feel I grew up with. It’s a love letter to Birmingham and Coventry but I hope people from all over the world will relate to it.”

Jo McClellan, BBC Drama commissioning editor, said: “Steven’s scripts are absolutely brilliant – they capture the wild energy of youth and a pivotal moment in time, all set to a fantastic soundtrack, and we can’t wait to see this incredibly talented cast bring it all to life.”

The series is being co-produced with Mercury Studios, and CEO and co-president Alice Webb said: “Ska music has such a huge impact on music and culture – in the 80’s and through to modern day – which is why the legendary Steven Knight, Kudos, BBC and Mercury Studios are the perfect combination to bring this vivid world to life.