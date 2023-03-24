Notification Settings

Marvel podcast hosting live show in Wolverhampton this weekend

A popular Marvel trivia podcast is hosting a special live show in Wolverhampton this weekend.

Marvel Versus Marvel is at the Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton, tomorrow.
Marvel Versus Marvel, which won the Leicester Comedy Festival Award for best live podcast in 2022, will be live from the Arena Theatre at 3pm on Saturday.

This special live show will explore Agent Carter, Captain America, Captain Britain, the Marvel Multiverse, parallel worlds and more.

Marvel Versus Marvel features two comedians, Rob Halden and Will Preston, who explore the history, trivia and stories that made Marvel famous.

The pair call themselves the "Yin & Yang" of the Marvel experience, as Will has never read a Marvel comic in his life whereas Rob was taught to read with them.

Tickets cost £5 and can be bought at wlv.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873642863.

