Two new acts announced for Wolverhampton's Civic Halls

Lucas nelson & Promise of the Real

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (POTR) and Two Door Cinema Club have been announced as the most recent artists set to appear at the Wolverhampton venue when it opens in June.

On June 14, Los Angeles-based country rock band, POTR, known for directing the music for the hit movie A Star Is Born and their flagship tracks Find Yourself and Forget About Georgia, will visit the Civic Halls as part of their UK Tour. The band is Lukas Nelson, country legend Willie Nelson's son.

Two Door Cinema Club

Northern Ireland band, Two Door Cinema Club, best known for their smash hits "What You Know" and "Undercover Martyn" will play at the venue on July 6, following the release of their latest album Keep On Smiling last September.

The Civic Halls Theatre will officially open in June, where star illusionists, Penn & Teller on June 1, and British electronic group, Leftfield on June 3.

It comes after a long-awaited refurbishment of the flagship venue, which led to costs rising to £48 million.

Also to star at the Halls will be Internationally-renowned singer James Bay, British pop group, The Vamps, and Viking metal band, Amon Amarth.