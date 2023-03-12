Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Antiques centre finds cocktail cabinet to toast Coronation

By Richard WilliamsEntertainmentPublished:

A mobile vintage cocktail cabinet on sale at a Bridgnorth antiques centre could prove popular at a Coronation party later this year.

The cocktail cabinet with John Ridgway of the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth
The cocktail cabinet with John Ridgway of the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth

So says Old Mill Antiques Centre owner John Ridgway, who has described the cabinet as a ‘party on wheels’.

The folding wooden cabinet, dating from the 1980s, features built-in wine racks, shelving and drinks cupboard - and is mobile.

“I have never seen a cocktail cabinet like this before, it is beautifully made and because it is easily portable it could be used anywhere, even in a garden or summerhouse,” said John.

“It would certainly be very useful at a Coronation Day party on May 6 and also prove a real talking point."

The cabinet is on sale for £565 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, which is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.

Entertainment
Bridgnorth
Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News