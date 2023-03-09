'So much more than a jukebox musical' – Our review of Jersey Boys at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Jersey Boys at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

This multi-award-winning show could be perceived as a jukebox musical, but it is so much more. Yes, this is a scaled back version of the original production, but who really cares? It is pure entertainment.

The storyline and script are strong, and add to that unforgettable tunes, excellent performances and creative direction and choreography and you have an ideal piece of musical theatre.

Based on their real-life stories, this is a tale nothing short of shocking, as the four set out on the road to fame and fortune. In an out of jail, it took some time until all four of them were available to perform together, but boy was it worth waiting for.

You may presume that the group were typical unsophisticated youngsters with unachievable dreams, but not so. Their lives were a rollercoaster of highs and lows, fights and frolics, sadness and drama and they made many personal sacrifices to claw their way to the top. Links to the mob, one member’s gambling and money lending are just a few of the dark secrets this group harboured.

The cast of this latest tour are nothing short of outstanding. The four-part harmonies were faultless.

Michael Pickering completely nailed the Frankie Valli sound and the incredible falsetto which made the Four Seasons’ sound so distinctive. His dramatic performance should also be applauded, particularly in the scenes with his wife, Mary, played to perfection with New Jersey swagger and passion by Emma Crossley.

Dalton Wood as the Italian Stallion, bad boy, Tommy DeVito brought danger and confidence to the piece, while Dan O’Brien as Nick Massi was smooth and stylish, but certainly knows how to deliver a comedic line.

But it was Blair Gibson as Bob Gaudio who stole the show with a superb portrayal of this uber talented song-writer and performer. His vocal performance was the best of the night and his characterisation meaningful, not to mention his appeal to the ladies!

There was also a first-class comedy performance from Michael Levi as Bob Crewe and a hard-working, versatile ensemble who play an array of different smaller roles, complete the whole production.

A special mention must go the three glamorous ladies in the cast, who although outnumbered by the men, certainly made their mark too with a superb rendition of The Angels’ hit, My Boyfriend’s Back.

The Four Seasons’ music speaks for itself of course. Massive hits including Sherry, Walk Like a Man, Bye Bye Baby, Rag Doll and of course the incomparable My Eyes Adored You, were just a few of the highlights and during Act One, it was also good to experience some of the group’s lesser-known songs.

Act Two brought us a beautiful song called Fallen Angel, in memory of Frankie Valli’s daughter Francine, and one of my all-time favourites, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You in which Michael Pickering sang his heart out for the romantics amongst us. A definite highlight.

The script was funny, feisty and oozed New York banter and smart talking delivered to perfection by every member of the cast, who have clearly researched and rehearsed their characterisations and accents at length.

Sergio Trujillo’s razor-sharp choreography was totally authentic, a trademark of not only the Four Seasons, but every similar group of that era, and executed with style and panache.

The cast moved the scenery and props seamlessly with military precision, while lighting plot was atmospheric and perfectly set the mood of down town New York dance halls and dingy clubs.

Finally, this production would be nothing without the outstanding band, under the musical supervision of Griff Johnson, who brought the Four Seasons’ sound to life once more for every generation to enjoy.

So in short, there is nothing else to say but Oh What a Night! Jersey Boys is set to run and run.

Unmissable!