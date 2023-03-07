Teenage comedian honoured at Pride of Birmingham Awards

The teen was presented with an award at the Pride of Birmingham awards last night

Eva Abley, who is from Cannock, was presented with the Stephen Sutton Inspiration Award at the event.

The 15-year-old first showed the nation her talent when she featured on ITV's talent show last year and she has since been involved in charity work, including putting on a Ball to raise funds for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Her mother, Kelly Abley, said: "I was just so proud of her – it was so lovely as a family to be able to sit there and watch her walk on stage and receive the award.

"She couldn't believe it really, it's a dream come true, she is just shocked she doesn't think she is deserving of the award but hopefully last night will make her believe she is something special.

"She still struggles so much, she has quite lonely days so I hope she realises that she is here for a reason."

The event, which took place at the University of Birmingham, saw Eva enjoy a red carpet entrance, and receive comedy tips from Jasper Carrott.

The award that Eva received on the night is named after Staffordshire teenager, Stephen Sutton, who sadly lost his battle with cancer in 2014 after raising millions for charity.

Kelly added: "She went up on the stage, Kym Marsh was hosting so she said a few words – she dropped one of her one-liners which was really funny.

"I think she was so privileged to have met Stephen's mom and dad, that was a big achievement for her last night.

"I'm just in awe of how she can pick herself up and smile and show people how to be happy – she is an inspiration and it's lovely to see her talk back to people because her speech is effected."