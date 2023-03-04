Film Talk: Looking Back – Breaking the silence with Spotlight

Rachel McAdams, Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo in 2015's Spotlight

Directed by Tom McCarthy, 2015's Spotlight is a superb biopic telling the story of a team of journalists at the Boston Globe newspaper, and their Earth-shattering investigation into child sex abuse within the Roman Catholic church.

Although the film's plot was original, it is loosely based on a series of stories by the 'Spotlight' team that earned The Globe the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.

Telling the story of how one of the biggest international scandals of the 21st century was first brought to light was a bold task. Initially, McCarthy turned the project down, though reportedly after getting over the "initial shock and awe of how much material there was to cover", he and co-writer Josh Singer became "fascinated by and engaged with it".

The script was completed in June 2013, with principal photography beginning in September the following year.

With a talented cast comprising Michael Keaton, Liev Schreiber, Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, Brian d'Arcy James, John Slattery, Len Cariou and Stanley Tucci, the pieces were there for an important telling of an important story to shine on the silver screen. As the curtain rose on Spotlight's premiere at the Venice Film Festival, McCarthy and Co. waited for the reactions of the crowd...

In 2001, Marty Baron (Schreiber) is appointed new editor-in-chief of The Boston Globe. Upon taking the reins at the paper, he asks its investigative team, Spotlight, to pause their current work and look into allegations of molestation that have been made against a priest, and a potential cover-up of his offences.

Initially believing they are following the story of one man, Spotlight editor Walter 'Robby' Robinson (Keaton) and his reporters Mike Rezendes (Ruffalo), Sacha Pfeiffer (McAdams) and Matt Carroll (James) soon come to realise they may be only touching the tip of the iceberg.

As the investigation grows bigger than they could ever have imagined, their duty is to break the story and break the silence. But will the world be ready for the shock waves that will ensue?

Released on November 6, 2015, Spotlight grossed $98 million worldwide and received near-universal critical acclaim.

At its Venice premiere it received "sustained applause", and the audience reportedly "erupted in laughter" when it was reported at the end of the film that following the depicted events, Cardinal Bernard Law (a key figure in the abuse cover-up) was reassigned to a church position of honour in Rome.

Throughout, performances from the entire cast – though notably Keaton, Ruffalo and McAdams – were fantastic.

The film's subject matter was handled with respect by its director, and consistently treated with dignity by those in front of the camera. The result is a compelling piece of biographical drama that was truly deserving of its Best Picture Academy Award.