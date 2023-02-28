Notification Settings

New act announced to rock the stage in opening month of The Halls Wolverhampton

By Isabelle Parkin

Another act has been added to the line-up of those set to perform at The Halls Wolverhampton when it reopens in June.

James Bay will perform at The Halls in Wolverhampton in June

The Halls, previously known as the Wolverhampton Civic Halls, will open its doors again in June of this year after a multi-million pound, long-awaited makeover.

And James Bay is amongst the star-studded guests set to appear at the North Street venue.

The revamp of the venue has been funded by Wolverhampton Council in partnership with a live entertainment company, AEG Presents in an attempt to see "economic recovery" for the city.

Other artists who will be performing include Penn and Teller, The Vamps, McFly, Sparks, The Sugababes, Leftfield, Siouxie and Youtuber Tommyinnit.

Tickets to see James Bay perform on June 7 can be found by visiting axs.com/events/473767/james-bay-tickets.

And people can sign up to thehallswolverhampton.co.uk to be the first to find out about upcoming shows, competitions and ticket giveaways.









