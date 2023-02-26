Visitors to Severn Valley Railway will step back into the 1940s as event returns

Photo: Ken Witherow

The Severn Valley Railway will be bringing a taste of all things vintage to stations along its line this summer, for the first time since 2021.

It comes after the popular event was cancelled last year due to the wartime elements being 'inappropriate' in light of the conflict in Ukraine.

Now, on June 24 and 25 and July 1 and 2, the 16-mile long line and all its stations will be hosting a festival of forties-themes parties for all to enjoy.

Visitors can expect a whole host of themed activities, music, dancing and are strongly encouraged to dress up to get in the true spirit of things.

Photo: Ken Witherow

Volunteer organiser Dave Brattan said: “We’ve already been planning our 2023 weekends for the best part of six months.

"This year we’ve focussed on adding new features that we think will delight both regular attendees and a whole new audience who fancy stepping back to the 1940s for the very first time."

In a Severn Valley first, throughout the June weekend, there will be a replica Spitfire plane on display outside The Engine House at Highley as well as an iconic Merlin engine.

During the July weekend, this space will be taken up with a range of vintage fairground games such as swing boats, hook-a-duck and tin can alley.

A star attraction will be the SVR’s home-based locomotive ‘Taw Valley’, which has been transformed from last year’s purple livery in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, into a new identity.

Photo: Dan Shorthouse

Railway leaders say its shining ‘wartime black’ paint will fit in perfectly with the 1940s events and people can expect to catch a glimpse of it during the event.

On the Saturday evening of both weekends, Kidderminster station will host the ever-popular Big Band shows.

This year there will be a specially built dance floor so revellers can 'let their hair down' and ‘get in the mood’ of the 1940s.

Photo: Robin Coombes

Passengers will be able to hop on and off the exclusively steam-hauled services as they choose, catching all sorts of activities throughout the day, including speeches by Winston Churchill, 1940s singers and dancers, a wartime wedding and jitterbug sessions.

The Engine House at Highley will be full of vintage traders, so visitors can fully look the part and experience the era in style.

Organiser Paul Bowler said: “It’s about showing people what life was like on the 1940s home front.

“Rationing of food and clothing was everywhere, but the hardships endured by everyone formed a spirit of camaraderie between people of all classes.

"Women in particular played a key role, taking on the traditional work of men in the factories and fields.