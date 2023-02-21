Notification Settings

Head chef reveals secret to a flipping-good pancake this Shrove Tuesday

The head chef from a pub in Stourbridge has revealed his secret ingredient for successful pancakes this Shrove Tuesday.

Chef Karl Taylor from The Seven Stars pub, Stourbridge, prepares for pancake day
Karl Taylor, from The Seven Stars in Oldswinford, is offering customers a range of specials this pancake day.

And these include blueberry pancakes with maple cured bacon and salted butter, a Kinder Bueno-inspired pancake with chocolate and walnut praline and pancakes topped with strawberries and mascarpone.

But Karl – who previously worked for Jamie Oliver before joining the Brook Road pub in October of last year – has revealed the secret to the best pancakes is putting icing sugar in the batter.

The 42 year-old said: "The secret to a good pancake is the batter, my mom was a head chef and she would do thin pancakes and roll them up, but I prefer the American pancakes – I use more eggs, and I add some icing sugar to the mix.

"My mind is constantly racing with recipes and ideas, I love blueberry pancakes and the salt and sugar in that recipe just works, and I wanted a fruity one – no one really uses mascarpone on pancakes but it works lovely.

"And the chocolate one, which everyone loves – I was trying to tackle everybody's preferences."

