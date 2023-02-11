Britain's Got Talent star celebrates fundraiser success after documentary appearance

BGT star Eva Abley, who featured in a documentary for CBBC called My Life- Eva's Having a Ball!

Eva Abley shot to fame following her dazzling performance in the finals of the hit TV variety show in 2022, where she won the judge's hearts with a comedy routine about living with cerebral palsy.

Now the Cannock resident appeared on a CBBC documentary following Eva as she organised her own variety show in aid of Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity

BGT star Eva Abley, who featured in a documentary for CBBC called My Life- Eva's Having a Ball! Pictured with Eva is her scriptwriter David Tristram

In the lead-up to the documentary airing, Eva said: "I'm so excited to be holding this ball in support of Birmingham Children's Hospital, which has done so much for me over the years.

"It's a nice way to say thank them and to help other children being treated there."

The documentary featured Eva as she gathered supporting performers, organised her comedy routine and even practised with firefighters of West Bromwich Fire Station where her father Matthew works.

Her mother Kelly Abley said: "The money being raised from the ball and the work she does is going to the parent's ward of the intensive care unit at Birmingham Children's Hospital, which is quite a clinical space and not very relaxing.

"We jumped at the chance as Eva was in the process of organising the charity event and they thought it would be a fantastic opportunity to film Eva organising and the run to the ball."

The Cannock comedian also received the surprise of her life when Britain's Got Talent panellist Simon Cowell, and Masked Singer judge Davina McCall turned up at her doorstep to help with her show.

The two celebrities performed in a video for Eva's ball, with Davina playing Eva's fair godmother and Simon playing the fairy godfather – who Eva cheekily called 'my ugly godfather'.

BGT star Eva Abley, who featured in a documentary for CBBC called My Life- Eva's Having a Ball! Eva has teamed up with former Doreen Tipton creator David Tristram to write her material

Cannock-based designer outlet, McArthurGlen, is also featured in the documentary, where she went shopping with her new friend Page, who Eva met while at hospital.

Eva was also helped by Britain's Got Talent Judge, Alesha Dixon, and comedian and scriptwriter David Tristram who helped to organise celebrities to provide videos for the event and finalise the comedy set.

Also featured in the Ball was Britain's Got Talent singer Tom Ball, disabled comedian Lee Ridley, better known as Lost Voice Guy, and British presenting duo Ant and Dec.