Digbeth Dining Club at the Waterfront

The popular Birmingham street food company will trade from Merry Hill’s Waterfront after several successful events during its 10th anniversary year in 2022.

The Dockworks, located on the cut, will be a weekly street food venue, market place and community space which will see nightlife seekers and families alike enjoying an array of regularly changing street food traders.

The new event space which will offer live music, comedy nights, Sunday morning markets and other events similar to those at its Hockley Social Club, in the Jewellery Quarter and Herbert’s Yard, in Longbridge

Jack Brabant, co-founder of Digbeth Dining Club, said: “From the moment we started doing the Waterfront Dining Club we knew that a permanent home was the thing we wanted to deliver here.

"It’s a truly incredible site, the Waterfront is beautiful, right on the side of the cut as it’s called around here and it’s a brilliant sun trap for those upcoming summer days. There’s also a huge free car park across the road and it’s all linked up to some great public transport links thanks to the proximity of Merry Hill."

Digbeth Dining Club's street food experience is ten years old

He added: "Over the last 12 months, our pop-up Waterfront Dining Club has welcomed over 3,000 people each Friday night, so we know that the appetite for this sort of venue is definitely there and we are really excited to get the venue up and running.

"We really want this to be a flagship venue for us like Herbert’s Yard is in Longbridge, which has the community as a real focal point in our ethos. Our aim is to really add to and enhance the fabric of Brierley Hill and the wider Dudley region and we hope that the locals love it just as much as we are going to."

Merry Hill Centre manager Jonathan Poole said: “After the success of the regular street food events recently hosted by the Digbeth Dining Club team at the Waterfront we’re delighted that they have chosen this as the location for their next permanent venue.

"The Dockworks will provide our visitors with a truly unique option for eating and drinking together.

"We are proud to support local, independent businesses and look forward to the spring opening of this exciting new addition to the growing range of bars and eateries at the centre and Waterfront.”

The team wants to work with the local community and suppliers, taking advantage of the breadth of local talent based in the region including regional craft beers and traders, making the most of the rich heritage of the Black Country and surrounding areas.

Opening this spring, there will also be a Monthly Dock Market which will encourage local independent, bakers, makers and curators to sell their products and artisan goods whilst the team will also be working closely alongside the community to open a gallery space where local artists will be given the opportunity to showcase their creations and pieces.

The Dockworks team are looking forward to other businesses at The Waterfront.

Jack said: “The whole team are really excited about working alongside some incredible local business such as Dr Eamers, Ten Steps Coffee, The Garrison, Red by Night and the Fitness Studio 46. They are established, well run businesses that we will be joining in offering the community a choice of different options."