Sold out audience turn out to see Belinda Carlisle at Birmingham Symphony Hall

Belinda Carlisle in 2019

And a sold out Symphony Hall showed there is still a healthy appetite for pop nostalgia - in the former Go Go's singer's case she has been having solo hits since 1986.

That first single – Mad About You – went top 10 in the USA but was a prelude to the song that really launched her worldwide a year later, that being Heaven on Earth.

Both of course featured here, Heaven on Earth as the final song before two encores. A number of hits from that album, in fact nearly all of her singles, many that did better in the UK than the US were played including I Get Weak, Circle in the Sand, Summer Rain, Live Your Life be Free, Big Scary Animal and In Too Deep.

The crowd were on their feet from the first bars of opening number, (We Want) the same thing, and stayed there for around 90 minutes as the pop princess held them in the palm of her hands.

She also entertained between songs with bright chat, including listing some surprisingly big artists she has worked with including George Harrison. The song he played guitar on Deep Deep Ocean off the Runaway Horses album featured in the concert as well as album tracks so there was plenty for the super fans to enjoy

Carlisle also looks as beautiful as ever which might have something to do with the healthy lifestyle she is known for.

The rapport with her familiar four piece band is impressive as well as her voice which has held up over the years and it is to be hoped it does for some more as the audience lapped up hit after hit.

Earlier The Christians entertained in fine style, with their carefully crafted pop again bringing back memories for the mainly 40 plus audience.

They had five top 40 singles in the UK and their first album in 1987 sold over a million copies. Again lead singer Gary Christian's voice showed no sign of waning and it was great to see a band and musicians genuinely enjoying themselves on stage.