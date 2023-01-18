Rock N Roll queen signed as latest act in revamped venue

Suzi Quatro 2023 UK Live Tour

The American rock legend is set to perform at the newly-named The Halls Wolverhampton, as one of the latest acts to appear at the recently refitted venue.

Known for her smash hits "Stumblin' in" and "If you can't give me love", the 70s legend is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the hit song "can the can", which marked the first time a female bass guitar player became a major performer in the rock genre, paving the way for women's participation in rock music.

Suzi Quatro said: "I am now in my 59th year in this business. I was born to entertain, I was born to rock and roll and have no plans of stopping any time soon.

"I am so excited to be doing this tour because this year I am celebrating the 50th anniversary of can the can, my first number one,"

The show will be part of the UK Live Tour, for 2023, where Quatro will perform all of her hits through the years, as well as the classics and more.

Suzi Quatro is expected to appear at The Halls Wolverhampton, on North Street, on November 16, with tickets going on sale from January 20.