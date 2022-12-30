Stars of TV and film plus political heavyweights: big names we loved and lost in 2022

Actor Bernard Cribbins Actor Sidney Poitier Comic writer Barry Cryer Cricket genius Shane Warne Actress June Brown Actor Dennis Waterman Olivia Newton-John President Mikhail Gorbachev

It came in a year which also saw the deaths of Meat Loaf, Dame Deborah James and Dame Olivia Newton-John.

Here are some of the other well-known people who died in 2022.

JANUARY

Sidney Poitier

The Bahamian-American Hollywood star died aged 94. He was known for films including In The Heat Of The Night, Blackboard Jungle and Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner – and was the first black man to win the Oscar for best actor. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey in paying tribute to the “trailblazing” actor.

Gary Waldhorn

The Vicar Of Dibley star died “peacefully” at the age of 78. He was best known for playing councillor David Horton in every episode of the comedy sitcom which debuted in 1994, famously locking horns with the vicar played by Dawn French.

Meat Loaf

The American singer, known for hits like Bat Out Of Hell, died at the age of 74. Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold millions of albums worldwide.

A post on his official Facebook page said the star’s wife Deborah was at his side.

Barry Cryer

The veteran comedy writer and performer died aged 86 at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, north-west London. During his seven-decade career, Cryer appeared on stage, screen and radio and penned jokes for countless household names. He was a favourite on Radio Four’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue. A statement from his family said: “Dad was a talented comedy writer and comedian in a particularly golden vintage. Incidentally he never really liked the terms ‘comedy writer’ or ‘comedian’, instead preferring hack and entertainer, and always thought the term ‘national treasure’ meant he’d just been dug up.”

FEBRUARY

Bamber Gascoigne

The TV presenter and author died at the age of 87 following a short illness. Gascoigne, best known as the original host of BBC’s University Challenge, died at his home in Richmond. During his career, the TV star also presented numerous documentary series and wrote several books.

Jamal Edwards

The British entrepreneur died at the age of 31. Edwards gained fame from setting up new music platform SBTV – helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Dave and Jessie J.

Mark Lanegan

The singer of the grunge band Screaming Trees died aged 57. The musician was also a member of rock bands Queens Of The Stone Age and The Gutter Twins – and collaborated with artists such as Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain.

Shirley Hughes

The children’s author and illustrator died at the age of 94. Hughes was best known for her much-loved books in the Alfie series, about a boy called Alfie and his little sister Annie Rose – as well as children’s picture book Dogger.

MARCH

Shane Warne

The record-breaking Australian bowler, remembered as a “true cricket legend” by his friends, died at 52. Ed Sheeran said Warne was an “amazing friend” with the “kindest heart” while Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger said he was “saddened”. Elizabeth Hurley, who was engaged to the Australian from September 2011 until they split in December 2013, paid tribute to her “beloved lionheart”.

Peter Bowles

Bowles was best known for his role as Richard DeVere in the BBC sitcom To The Manor Born which aired from 1979 to 1981, starring as the self-made businessman alongside Dame Penelope Keith, with the pair reprising their roles in a 2007 special. He died at the age of 85.

Taylor Hawkins

The drummer of rock group Foo Fighters died aged 50. The band, fronted by former Nirvana star Dave Grohl, said they were “devastated by the untimely loss”.

Tom Parker

The Wanted star died aged 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. The singer, from Bolton, died surrounded by his family and bandmates. He disclosed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

APRIL

June Brown

The EastEnders star, best known for her role as chain-smoking Dot Cotton, died at the age of 95. An EastEnders spokeswoman said: “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.”

Jack Higgins

The best-selling thriller writer died at 92. Henry Patterson, known to the public under his pseudonym Jack Higgins, published 85 books during his lifetime.

MAY

Dennis Waterman

The actor, who starred in TV shows Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks, died at the age of 74. Waterman starred as bodyguard Terry McCann in Minder and he first found fame as tough nut cop George Carter in The Sweeney opposite John Thaw. He became well-known for singing the theme songs to many of his shows, and was caricatured by David Walliams in Little Britain as a result.

Andy Fletcher

The Depeche Mode’s keyboardist died at the age of 60. Fletcher, nicknamed “Fletch”, founded the group in Basildon in 1980 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two years ago. In a statement, Depeche Mode said: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate.”

JUNE

Hilary Devey

The former Dragons’ Den star died aged 65 after a long illness. She joined BBC Two programme Dragons’ Den in 2011 and left in 2012, going on to present Channel 4’s The Intern. Devey founded the multimillion-pound freight distribution business Pall-Ex, after selling her home and car in the 1990s to finance it.

Dame Deborah James

The podcaster, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, died aged 40, after spending her final weeks receiving end-of-life care at home with her husband, Sebastien, and their two children.

In her final weeks, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.

The Prince and Princess of Wales paid tribute to an “inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on”.

JULY

James Caan

The American actor, who starred in The Godfather films, died at the age of 82. He was Oscar-nominated in 1973 for his performance as Sonny Corleone – the hot-headed on-screen son of Marlon Brando’s character.

Paul Ryder

The bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays died at 58. Alongside frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the band in 1980 and was credited with creating their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.

David Trimble

The former Northern Ireland first minister died aged 77. The ex-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was one of the principal architects of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement that ended decades of conflict. Lord Trimble won the Nobel Peace Prize with SDLP leader John Hume.

Bernard Cribbins

The children’s TV star and entertainer died aged 93. The veteran actor starred in the Carry On films, Doctor Who and the 1970 film The Railway Children and was a favourite on Jackanory as well as Doctor Who.

Following his death, leading figures from the television industry, including Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and Baroness Floella Benjamin, were among those who paid tribute to him.

AUGUST

Dame Olivia Newton-John

Dame Olivia was best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta as Sandy. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California aged 73, surrounded by family.

Raymond Briggs

The author and illustrator, best known for the 1978 The Snowman, died aged 88. The Snowman has sold more than 5.5 million copies around the world, and Briggs also created the beloved children’s books Father Christmas, Fungus The Bogeyman and When The Wind Blows.

Josephine Tewson

The star of British television sitcoms died aged 91. Tewson, was best-known for her roles in Keeping Up Appearances and Last Of The Summer Wine, died at Denville Hall, a care home in London for those in the entertainment industry.

Mikhail Gorbachev

The former Soviet leader died at the age of 91 prompting an outpouring of tributes from world leaders. Many made reference to the timing of his death during the worst period of relations between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War.

SEPTEMBER

Bill Turnbull

The TV presenter died at the age of 66 after battling prostate cancer. The BBC Breakfast presenter died “peacefully” at home in Suffolk after a “challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer” which had been diagnosed in November 2017.

Queen Elizabeth

Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales was made King, acceding to the throne immediately after her death of his mother. In a statement, on September 8, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.” World leaders, celebrities and ordinary people – gathered at the gates of Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle – all paid tribute, with US President Joe Biden describing her as “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity”.

Dame Hilary Mantel

The author, best known for the Wolf Hall trilogy, died aged 70. The British writer won the Booker Prize twice, first for her 2009 novel Wolf Hall and again for its sequel, Bring Up The Bodies, in 2012. Leading British authors and literary institutions were among those to pay tribute, with Harry Potter author JK Rowling saying “we’ve lost a genius”.

OCTOBER

Dame Angela Lansbury

The Irish-British and American actress, 97, was best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote and films including Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

Robbie Coltrane

The Harry Potter and Cracker actor died aged 72. The Scottish star’s real name was Anthony Robert McMillan.

Jerry Lee Lewis

The rock’n’roll pioneer died at 87. The US musician’s hits included Great Balls Of Fire and Whole Lot Of Shakin’ Going On, was one of the last survivors of a generation of ground- breaking performers which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.

NOVEMBER

Leslie Phillips

The veteran actor, famed for starring in the Carry On films, died at the age of 98. His catchphrases included “Ding dong”, “Well, hello” and “I say!”

Christine McVie

The Fleetwood Mac star died following a short illness at the age of 79. The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever. Their best-known songs include Dreams, Go Your Own Way and Everywhere.

DECEMBER

George Johnson

The last surviving Dambuster died at the age of 101. He was a bomb aimer during Operation Chastise, which was tasked with attacking German dams during the Second World War.

Kirstie Alley

The US actress died from cancer at the age of 71. She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.

Ruth Madoc

The Hi-de-Hi star died aged 79, following a fall which led her to withdraw from panto in Torquay.

Terry Hall