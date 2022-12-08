Food Review: Royal applause for Queens Cantonese Restaurant

Spicy king prawns

The man who’d organised the dinner was enjoying the evening, telling those around him how much he liked working as a magistrate, because it involved giving back. That is, presumably, giving back justice to those who transgress.

Among the varied topics for discussion was press night.

“You have to watch the Express & Star,” said one of the eight. “It’s very important.”

I nearly coughed into my hot and sour soup.

“Very important.” Cor blimey. It was as much as I could do to stifle a: ‘They’re behind you.’ Or, better still, to stand on a chair and proclaim: ‘Oh yes it is.’ To which, I’m sure, the food reviews editor would have shouted: ‘Oh no it isn’t.’

So there we have it. Luvvies corner. Pow wowing about the panto. Spilling the beans. Talking about shout-outs. And Mr Big Ears, from the very newspaper they’re banging on about it, is listening in the corner. Ta dar.

Still, all publicity is good publicity and the man who’s also a magistrate has unwittingly got the theatre an extra plug right here, on the food reviews page – all together now, ‘Oh yes he has’ – by being in the wrong place at the right time.

The panto people, incidentally, were all delightful – though I wasn’t sure about the guy who had a white and black coat that looked like a cow skin, and wondered whether he wasn’t really an extra from Jack and the Beanstalk, who’d misplaced his magic beans.

But we were meant to be talking about Queens, whose spotlight has somewhat been stolen by those panto people from The Grand. So let’s get back to the blinkin’ food and away from Aladdin’s bazaar.

The exterior at Queens

Queen’s is located in Wolverhampton’s Queen Street – a few doors down from a ‘very important’ newspaper HQ, dontcha know. It was established in 1990, specialising in Cantonese food, and is an absolute delight.

It was perhaps no surprise that the local theatre was in because Queens does a roaring trade in pre-theatre dinners and servicing the rest of the city. The staff were remarkable when my partner and I called in for a mid-week supper – no sea bass and ginger for us, though a good time was had.

Two things: food and service. Both were peachy. Let’s start with service. We’d phoned ahead, though clearly it wasn’t necessary. Restaurants on Tuesday evenings are never full unless they’ve got two or three Michelin stars, which Queens resolutely doesn’t.

We were shown to our table by a personal and youthful waitress who was fabulous all evening – as were her two colleagues. A lady was politeness personified while a male restaurant manager was efficient, calm, and busy in his business. All were great and made us feel decidedly at home – particularly the young lady with a nice line in knitted tanktops.

The food, similarly, was delightful. Nicely cooked and pleasantly seasoned, it made for good eating.

We started with the obligatory prawn crackers. You can’t go far wrong with a mix of prawns, tapioca, flour and water, deep fried until crisp, and these were eminently edible. We ate at leisure, perusing the menu, while munching our way through an ocean of crackers.

The interior at Queens

She chose a bowl of hot soup, which was hot for all the right reasons. It was hot, as in ‘a little spicy’. It was hot, as in ‘that’s so cool, it’s hot’. It was hot, as in ‘piping hot’. Hot, hot, hot. Filled with beef, chicken, vegetables and thick enough to be almost gravy-like, the flavours were magnificent, as was the texture.

Our favourite dish of a happy evening in a thoroughly pleasant restaurant.

My yuk shung, meanwhile, was no slouch. A mix of finely chopped Chinese vegetables with an abundance of crisp, crunchy water chestnuts, alongside minced pork, it was delightful.

Two yuk shung were served, wrapped in iceberg lettuce, and the flavours and textures were a perfect marriage. Perhaps the chef could have been a little lighter on the oil, but that aside, it was delicious.

Our mains were almost as good. My partner ate a Szechuan king prawn dish, which had a great balance of heat. Served with a pot of noodles, it combined sweet and salty, spicy and hot.

My chicken with cashew nuts was also pretty good, though the sauce might have been better and a little less gloopy. The chicken had been cooked perfectly.

There’s nowhere for a chef to hide with a dish as simple as chicken and cashew nuts – it is literally protein, a few veg and a little heat from the wok. The chicken, thankfully, was mouth-wateringly tender. It had been cooked by a team that displayed considerable skill.

Like watching a master at his craft, there was real joy in being the recipient of such pin-point, precision cooking. The vegetables were skillfully cooked, so they remained nicely al dente, while the egg fried rice was also spot on: light, fluffy and with nuggets of mini-omelette alongside a few garden peas.

We were offered dessert. We declined. But the young woman in the tanktop wasn’t done and bought us a few squares of coconut blancmange and mango blancmange. Both were light and dispatched with smiles on our faces, bringing the curtain down on a seriously enjoyable evening.

Nine out of ten might seem a little high for a run-of-the-mill Cantonese restaurant. It’s not, and here’s why.

The hot soup was a dish conceived by highly skilled chef who knew all about flavour. And the service from all three working out front was exemplary – faultless – and gave us a warm, fuzzy glow.

The addition of easy-to-tell-jokes about panto types was a bonus, of course. By the sounds of it, Aladdin’s going to be a top night out. You should book – and make sure to pop into Queens, for your pre-theatre dinner, before you go. Win-win.

DETAILS

QUEENS CANTONESE RESTAURANT

41 Queen St, Wolverhampton, WV1 3JW