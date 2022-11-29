Living it up on tour! Level 42 announces surprise show at Wolverhampton's Civic Hall

Level 42

The 80s band, best known for their hit songs Lessons In Love and Running In The Family – which featured in the UK top ten – will be supported by the 1985 band The Christians.

Level 42s Living It Up On Tour.

They are the first big-name band announced for the venue with singer Gabrielle and dance group Diversity also lined up to perform.

The refurbisment of the Civic Hall has taken more than seven years and is set to cost £48m, almost five times its original budget.

It is understood the first shows will take place in June next year following test events being held, with chiefs hoping to attract some star names.

The Level 42 show will feature as part of the Living it up on Tour 2023, where it will be the first stop before moving on to 21 other locations around the UK.

The band will be supported by Gospel group The Christians, which had the highest selling debut album at Island Records and had several international chart hits in the late 90s and early 90s.

They will be in Wolverhampton on October 8, 2023, at 7pm, before moving on to play Victoria Hall in Stoke-On-Trent the following day.