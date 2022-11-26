Twinkling lights, Frozen, dinosaurs and Santa! It's a Snow Princess extravaganza not to be missed

Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World launches its A Snow Princess Christmas event

A Snow Princess Christmas is Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World's festive offering this year and it does not disappoint.

Think of all the Telford attraction has to offer. Yes, there's the familiar zoo animals, dinosaurs, adventure playground and a bounce pillow – but add to this a whole host of Christmas sparkle set to a backdrop of thousands of twinkling lights.

Excited youngsters can enjoy walking through winter wonderland to see Santa in his cosy woodland grotto, Frozen favourites Elsa and Anna belting out all the classics in a sing-along, snowflake making, story time and a photo shoot.

For Frozen fanatics there's chance to meet and get a photo with Anna and Elsa and for those dino-lovers a walk down through the Cretaceous Christmas leads to the dinosaurs celebrating their own holidays with a favourite being the festive T-Rex.

The event is running on select dates from December 2 to December 23 from 3pm until 9pm. But the best part is that admission to Hoo Zoo for the whole day is included in the ticket price.

A real treat is heading out into the zoo in the dark to see all of the animal habitats lit up for Christmas as festive music plays all around.

The bauble making and the photo shoot cost extra, but the snowflake craftings and the gift from Santa are included in the price.

The Christmas village where the showcases take place is beautifully decorated. The effort taken to adorn the trees and pathways around the whole attraction with lights is a highlight for both the children and adults.

Not only is it really reasonably priced for everything you get, the most magical part is coming away with happy, beaming children full of the joys of the Christmas season – even if they are belting out Let It Go all the way home.