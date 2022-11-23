Wolverhampton's Beverley Knight 'chuffed' after winning coveted musical theatre award

Beverley Knight MBE with the Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards at the London Hilton in London. Picture date: Monday November 21, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire.

The superstar was handed a Variety Club silver heart award at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards 2022 attended by a whole host of famous faces on Monday evening.

It featured the likes of Gary Barlow and Katherine Jenkins alongside Naomi Campbell who were also honoured for their contribution in their fields.

Beverley, who called it a night "that will stay in my heart", was awarded following on from her starring role in The Drifters Girl musical show as Faye Treadwell.

She posted on social media: "(On Monday) I was the proud recipient of a Silver Heart at the Variety Awards for 'outstanding contribution to musical theatre'.

"My luvs. I could not be more chuffed and humbled. Melanie C and KT Tunstall presented me with the silver heart. Even though I knew it was coming, I was still taken aback when my name was announced by Amanda Holden.

"I got to perform Harlem Child (had to dig deep, I’m getting over flu) and then joined fellow awardee Gary Barlow for Relight My Fire. A stunning night that will stay in my heart. "

Variety Club silver heart awards were awarded to those who have made outstanding achievements in theatre, music, television, fashion and philanthropy.

Other recipients include British model Naomi Campbell, 52, who received it for the outstanding contribution to fashion for her role in bringing positive change and inclusion on the catwalk and beyond.

Music mogul Simon Cowell was among the famous faces in attendance at the event on Monday. Elsewhere at the ceremony, Take That star Barlow, 51, was presented with the award for outstanding achievement in theatre and music, while Knight was recognised for her outstanding achievement in musical theatre.

Welsh classical singer Jenkins, 42, became the inaugural recipient of the Variety Club Duke of Edinburgh gold heart award for national excellence.

Other celebrity guests at the event, which took place at the London Hilton on Park Lane, included music mogul Simon Cowell, Kimberley Walsh, Holly Willoughby, Debbie McGee and Al Murray.

The 2022 Variety Showbusiness awards marks the event’s 70th anniversary, and returned for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, in support of Variety, the Children’s Charity.