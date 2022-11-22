Advent calendars: Top 12 picks for 2022

Holland & Barrett’s Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar, £55, hollandandbarrett.com Includes 25 days of conscious beauty products that are kind to skin and also the planet. Holland & Barrett’s highest value advent calendar to date, 14 of the products are full size, including cult favourite Weleda Skin Food Body Lotion.

The Cheesegeek Cheese Advent Calendar, £150, thecheesegeek.com An incredible set of three boxes each containing eight scrumptious cheeses. Includes crackers and condiments. Perfect for cheese fanatics. Order online until November 28.

Biscuiteers Advent Biscuit Tin, £60, biscuiteers.com The countdown to Christmas will be as exciting as the day itself when you start each morning with a hand-iced biscuit. Behind the doors of this advent tin, you’ll find a collection of festive animal friends, all in their jolly attire.

Popcorn Shed Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar and Vegan Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar, £25 each, popcornshed.com Behind each of the 24 windows you’ll find a bag of ridiculously delicious handmade popcorn. 24 bags, six gourmet popcorn flavours in each calendar.

Tony’s Chocolonely Countdown Calendar, £12.99, Sainsbury’s Filled with 25 tiny Tony’s classic flavours over 24 windows – unequally divided like the profits in the chocolate industry. Every door has a tiny mission to help to educate about the bitter truth in chocolate.

Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar, £12, The Works Unwrap 24 books this festive season and enjoy a magical tale every day in the run-up to Christmas.

NOMO’s Advent Calendar and Premium Advent Calendar, £5 and £10, nomochoc.com, Tesco, Sainsbury’s Hiding behind each door of vegan and free from chocolate maker NOMO’s Advent Calendar is an assortment of the brand’s signature creamy chocolate and caramel & sea salt drops. The Premium Advent Calendar comes in an eye-catching, golden tree-shaped box, and each door reveals 24 caramel filled chocolate drops, along with a full-size caramel chocolate bar to enjoy on Christmas Day.

Swizzels Sweet Shop Advent Calendar, £5, Home Bargains, B&M This calendar offers 24 days of sweet surprises and features everybody’s favourite Swizzels treats, including Squashies, Refreshers, Love Hearts, Drumstick and more.

So Wrong It’s Nom – The Cheese Advent Calendar, £8, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl, Ocado With 24 morsels of delicious dairy in nine different varieties, this calendar is a savoury treat and a cheese-lover’s dream.

Emma Bridgewater London at Christmas Calendar, £5.94, Ocado Picturesque and cheery, this pretty and traditional card advent calendar features festive images behind each door.

Pip & Nut’s Nut Butter Cup Advent Calendar, £20, Ocado, Planet Organic, Whole Foods Looking for an advent calendar that is truly delicious and indulgent? Look no further. Filled with 24 delicious, vegan dark chocolate almond butter and peanut butter cups, this one is a taste sensation.