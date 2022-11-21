In Picture L>R: Lisa Cowley (Chief Ex Beacon), Caitlin Collister (Collins Aerospace) Beverley Momenabadi (Collins Aerospace), Cllr Jasbir Jaspal (Cabinet member for public health and well-being) and Sophie Higgins (Supporter Engagement Manager for Beacon) with Bella.

Beacon Centre for the Blind, on Wolverhampton Road East, Wolverhampton is preparing to host its popular annual fundraising fun run, already having sold more than 100 tickets.

The race will see runners, organisations and four legged friends from around Wolverhampton don their Santa suits to raise money for people living with sight conditions.

Beacon supporter engagement manager, Sophie Higgins, said: "Our Santa run is one of our most popular events at Beacon and we're all so excited for it to return this year.

"The event is all about having some festive fun, so whether you plan to walk, jog, or walk the 5k route, it will be a Christmas morning to remember in aid of Beacon."

The run will take place at Wolverhampton's West Park on December 4, where there will also be plenty of festive fun for all the family.

Everyone, including our four legged friends, can sign up to take part in the 5k event, which is sponsored by aerospace technology company Collins Aerospace.

All finishers of the race will get a medal and a chance to take their Santa suit (or hat for children) home. Runner who raise £50 or more will also get a Beacon pin badge.

Tickets for the race are still on sale with £10 for adults, £5 for children and £3 for dogs.