Lights, camera, action for Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival

Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival

Tickets are still available for the event which is in its third year.

Horror fans will be in for a treat when the 15-strong programme opens at the Ruskin Glass Centre, in Wollaston Road, Amblecote near Stourbridge on Saturday.

Mayor of Dudley Councillor Sue Greenaway was given a sneak preview of the terrifying titles when she popped in to greet the organisers ahead of the shows organised by Weeping Bank Productions in partnership with Friendly Neighbourhood Cinema.

It will feature a selection of shorts submitted by hundreds of film makers from around the world ahead of the festival.

The mayor said: "It’s great to see events like this for local people. I am sure there will be plenty of people there on the night celebrating the work of talented film makers."

Film makers compete for trophies for the best film with entries from around the world. The films last anywhere between four to ten10 minutes

The festival runs for one night from 7pm to 10pm and tickets are on sale at £10 each plus booking fee.

Festival organiser Alan Birch, of Weeping Banks Productions, added: "This was incredibly popular last year so we had to bring it back to Stourbridge. The quality and inventiveness of the film makers is amazing.

"We’ve got raked seating this year as well following helpful feedback from audiences last time so people will have a fantastic view in a great new venue. Last year sold out so people need to get their tickets quickly."

The films were chosen by judging panellists Dani Thompson, Kim Newman, Todd Rodgers, Jonathan Dawrin, AG Smith and Nina Das Gupta.