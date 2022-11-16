More than 10,000 tickets already sold for next year's Camp Bestival at Weston Park

Crowds at Camp Bestival at Weston Park in August

Former Radio 1 star Rob da Bank, who organises the four-day family festival with his wife Josie, said demand had been huge following the success of the West Midlands' first Camp Bestival in August.

The line-up for next year's event was announced this week, with Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder, Scottish rockers Primal Scream and 80 synth-pop legends The Human League topping the bill, along with chart toppers East 17, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and former Spice Girl Melanie C.

Camp Bestival Shropshire 2022, at Weston Park

As well as music, Camp Bestival features activities for children, family entertainment and areas dedicated to well-being.

Camp Bestival Shropshire 2022, at Weston Park

Da Bank said this year's event had been a superb success, and hoped that next year's event would be bigger and better.

"Weston Park has excellent transport links, and it was good to see so many people from the north and the West Midlands who might otherwise not be able to get to enjoy Camp Bestival," he said.

Enjoying Camp Bestival Shropshire 2022 were Jade Barber, of Cannock, with Arthur Bevington, aged five, and Mabel Barber, four

He added that the Red Devils parachute display team would add a bit of drama to next year's event, and there would also be raft racing on the lake to complement the paddle-boarding activities.

Camp Bestival organiser, former Radio 1 DJ Rob da Bank

Da Bank, who has been running the festival in the south of England since 2004, said the atmosphere of the West Midlands event had been very similar to the existing Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle, Dorset.

"I think the crowds were similar in a really good way, a really down-to-earth crowd, really good fun, getting stuck in," he said.

"What surprised me was how much they wanted to get out and do stuff early with their kids from early in the morning, I would go out at 8am and people were out there enjoying themselves."

Rob da Bank, wife Josie and their children

Camp Bestival Shropshire 2023 will be held from August 17-20 at the country estate at Weston-under-Lizard, near Shifnal.