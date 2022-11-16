Christmas or Culture? What's on this weekend

Violinist Billy Thompson is performing at Birmingham's Frankfurt Market

Santa Claus is spreading himself thin appearing at the shopping centres, designer outlet villages, garden centres and Christmas fairs.

Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market is the biggest yet and as well as the beer and wurst there is top notch musical entertainment too.

Singer Lorna May begins six hours of live music on Victoria Square's bandstand at midday on Saturday.

Then between 2pm and 4pm internationally renowned violinist Billy Thompson is performing on Victoria Square's bandstand.

Billy will be followed by Christmas crooner Julian Potter who will be singing Yuletide songs in a Sinatra style from 4pm until 6pm on the bandstand.

However, if you want to steer clear of festive fun until December there are plenty on offer for the serious culture vulture.

Music fans can enjoy Diana Ross' music in Bloxwich, China Crisis in Bilston, Gary Barlow in Wolverhampton and Italian ska punk band Los Fasidios in Stafford.

The UK's National Festival of Humanities is happening this weekend with several events throughout the Black Country. There are discussions and workshops on Friday night at Wolverhampton Art Gallery and a day of poetry at Boundary Way Community Garden on Saturday.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

FOREST ARTS CENTRE, Hawbush Road, Bloxwich. In The Name Of Love: The Diana Ross Story. A celebration of Diana Ross from her time with The Supremes to her iconic solo work. Expect rousing renditions of Where Did Our Love Go, Baby Love, Stop in The Name of Love, Reflections, You Keep Me Hanging On, You Can't Hurry Love and Ain't No Mountain High Enough. Tickets £24.50, show starts at 7.30pm.

ROBIN 2, Bilston. China Crisis will be rolling back the years to their 1980s heyday when the Kirky band had a string of hits including African and White, Christian, Working with Fire and Steel, Black Man Ray and Wishful Thinking. Tickets £24.50, doors open 7.30pm.

REDRUM, Crabbery Street, Stafford. Italian ska punk band Los Fastidios are bringing their unique brand of socialist firebrand songs to Stafford. Formed in Verona in 1991, Los Fastidios have been spreading the message of unity ever since. Tickets £8.80, doors open 7.30pm.

WOLVERHAMPTON ART GALLERY, Lichfield Street. Late Night Disruption at The WAG. Artists, lecturers and friends of Wolverhampton School of Art will be taking over the gallery for an evening of interactive talks and workshops. The event is part of the Being Human festival, the UK’s national festival of the humanities. Admission is free.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BOUNDARY WAY COMMUNITY GARDEN, Warstones, Wolverhampton. Climate storytelling project Dear Tomorrow's open day is bringing together Wolverhampton's poet laureate Kuli Kohli and the Wolverhampton Punjabi Women's Writers group. A walk from Wolverhampton Art Gallery to the Boundary Way allotments begins at 10am. Free admission. 11am until 4pm.

MCARTHURGLEN, Cannock. The shopping village's Christmas Grotto will be open every weekend until December 18. Santa and his elves will be there to accept wish lists and a lot more. The grotto is dog friendly and admission is free.

O2 INSTITUTE, Birmingham. Founding member of multi-million record selling Mumford and Sons, Marcus Mumford is touring for his first solo album. Singer Monica Martin features on the album and is supporting Marcus on this tour. Tickets £34, doors open £34.

ERDINGTON CONSERVATIVE CLUB, Birmingham. Singer songwriter Rai Reid is on the verge of releasing her latest solo album Arise but on Saturday she will be performing a string of classic cover versions. Rai's set starts at 9pm at the Orphanage Road club.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BOARD IN BRUM, Ezekiel Lane,Walsall. Mayhem in the Midlands, Blood Bowl Tournament. Competitors from across the Midlands are invited to battle it out in three tournaments, with prizes on offer. The all day event runs from 9am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.

NEWHAMPTON ARTS CENTRE, Wolverhampton. The final day of the Breadwinner Festival. A mixed media exhibition, visual and poetic with lava lamps and doughnut cushions. Celebrating the birth of wheat in the ancient lands of the Middle East with business, interfaith prayer, bread tasting, public discussions and art workshops. Tickets £4.