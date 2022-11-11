Notification Settings

Safari Park flicks the switch on the stunning Lantern Festival

By Ben LammasWyre ForestEntertainmentPublished:

What better way to brighten up a dark autumn's night than taking a stroll around the truly spectacular Lantern Festival at the West Midland Safari Park.

The tree man is among the spectacular sights at the Lantern Festival
The site has been transformed and is almost unrecognisable from those used to seeing it only in the daytime.

Hundreds of twinkling sculptures twist and turn their way around the attraction - from elephants and lions to winter wonderland scenes, tropical birds and flowers to dinosaurs. It really is a sight to behold and children in particular will find it simply mesmerising.

The pieces are made from metal with painted textiles stretched over the top then brought to life with LED lighting.

And whether it is the eye-catching giant tree man, the stunning illuminated gardens leading up to Spring Grove House, the glowing safari animals or tropical fauna scenes - everyone will no doubt have a favourite part of the trail and will have lots of fun exploring.

Make sure you are ready for some walking though as the trail does stretch further than you may imagine. And ensure you have plenty of space on your phone for the dozens of pictures you will no doubt end up taking too. This is an event made for those perfect social media shots!

While the power costs have gone up for the safari park the bosses didn't want the lights to go out on the event, and with good reason. The Lantern Festival is a welcome relief amid the doom and gloom and will be a lovely way for families to spend some magical time together. It will be running on selected dates from tonight until January 8.

Marketing assistant Shona Wright at the Lantern Festival

Combined tickets will be available for people to visit the safari drive-through in the day before attending the Lantern Festival in the evening and there is also the option to book in for a visit to Santa's Grotto in the run-up to Christmas too. Walk-through animal exhibits such as Twilight Cave, Reptile House, Creepy Crawlies and Aquarium will remain open, as well as the Land of the Living Dinosaurs and Ice Age exhibits. However the drive-through and theme park are shut during the evening events that will usually begin at 5pm until 8.30pm.

