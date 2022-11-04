Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market is welcoming visitors

Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market

The opening of the outdoor attraction set up in the city's Victoria Square and New Street signals the start of festive shopping for many with traditional toys, ornaments, gifts on sale alongside hot gluhwein – mulled wine – and frankfurter sausages.

Despite the threat of railway industrial action and the arrival of fewer stalls this year the popular market is expected to to be a big draw until it closes on December 23. The stalls are open daily from between 10am and 9pm.

While the big wheel and ice rink will be in Centenary Square until January 8 between 10am and 10pm except on Christmas Day.

It features German musicians performing weekday lunchtimes and evenings between 12 noon and 6pm on weekends; and community group performances at Victoria Square's bandstand along with with open mic sessions from 5pm-7pm on Mondays; and choirs between 10am and 12 noon on weekends.

The market – believed to among the largest outside Germany and Austria – returned last year after being temporarily scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago.

On Remembrance Sunday, November 13, it will open between 1pm and until 9pm.