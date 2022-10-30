In pictures: Runners return to Bridgnorth as spectators lined streets for much-anticipated 10k

Starting point in High Street Bridgnorth. In Picture: Lawley Running Club

Organised by Bridgnorth Running Club, it saw 320 athletes go through their paces for the first time in three years after the popular event was curtailed by the pandemic.

In Picture: Stuart Bickerton and Claire Upton Eleanor Williams, Claire Mathias, Stuart Bickerton and Claire Upton Alan Pitchford, John Wood, Alex Vasilionka and Steve Langford Starting point in High Street, Bridgnorth Starting point in High Street Bridgnorth Starting point in High Street Bridgnorth. In Picture: Darren Fawke (Dazzler)

Spectators thronged roads through the high and low town of Bridgnorth and the race ended with a run up Railway Street, one of the steepest residential roads in the UK.

It was the seventh year the event had been held and race committee chairman Craig Coates said it was one of the most successful so far.

He said: "We had 399 people entered but we always account for some no-shows and it was a good number of runners, a good turnout for what is one of the highlights of the calendar.

"Bridgnorth features some great sites and highs and lows it was also good to see so many people turnout to support the runners, whether it was friends or family or just curious onlookers, their encouragement does make a difference, particularly in the latter stages.

"Without the race sponsors, supporters and donors the event would not be possible so we thank them all as well and look forward to a similar event next year."

The male winner of the event was James Egleston in 33 minutes and 18 seconds and the first female home was Rachel Coupe in 42 minutes and 50 seconds - both were from Telford Athletic Club.