Film Talk: Looking Back – Mutation sensation with X-Men: First Class

The cast of X-Men: First Class

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, X-Men: First Class was a 2011 lesson in how a revitalisation can in fact revitalise, and was a no holds barred breath of fresh air into a film franchise we all thought had bid its best days farewell.

Produced by Bryan Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg and Gregory Goodman, First Class was the fifth instalment in the X-Men series, and starred James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender as the chipper and not-so-chipper younger versions of Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr – aka, Professor X and Magneto.

Set against the backdrop of the Cuban Missile Crisis, the flick focusses on the relationship between the two young men, and how they are united and, indeed, ultimately divided.

Reportedly, Donner had first considered the idea of a prequel based on the young X-Men during the production of 2003's X2. Kinberg later pitched an adaptation of the comic series X-Men: First Class to 20th Century Fox, though the flick did not go on to follow this closely.

Singer – director of first two X-Men movies – became involved with the project in 2009. However, thanks to other commitments, he could only produce and co-write First Class.

Vaughn, who had previously been attached to 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, was brought in as director, and also co-wrote the final script with writing partner Jane Goldman.

The concept of a Magneto prequel flick had been kicked around for some time and a project had begun. Though, alas, this had been left to stagnate in development hell. First Class replaced this as the next film in the X-Men franchise, with principal photography beginning in 2010 and filming being wrapped in April 2011.

With a cracking cast completed by the likes of Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Lawrence and Rose Byrne, anticipation was high for this one, and crowds were excited to see the youthful shenanigans of wizened characters they had long adored. But would the box office takings back up the build up?

Poland, 1944. A boy named Erik Lehnsherr unleashes his superhuman power over metal when his mother is sent to a concentration camp, much to the interest of sinister scientist Schmidt (Bacon).

In Westchester County, New York, young and privileged telepath Charles Xavier meets a fellow mutant, Raven Darkholme, for the first time, and begins his life's journey championing the cause of his kind.

In 1962, the now adult Xavier (McAvoy) is contacted by CIA agent Moira MacTaggert (Byrne), who has discovered the existence of mutants working with Schmidt – now using the name Sebastian Shaw.

After Xavier convinces the CIA that Shaw and his associates may be a threat to the world, he and MacTaggart encounter Lehnsherr (Fassbender), who is hunting Shaw, seeking revenge over the the murder of his mother.

As Xavier and Lehnsherr begin to recruit other mutants to help them in their cause, the two begin to bond. Though as their fight accelerates and the fate of the planet hangs in the balance, said bond is soon put to the test.

Becoming the seventh highest-grossing film of its franchise, X-Men: First Class was a box office success, and received positive praise from critics and audiences who applauded its acting and direction.

Stylistic nods to the Bond movies of the 60s made sure that First Class was as cool as a cucumber from minute one, evoking the feel of a stylish and refined espionage flick as opposed to a typically bold and brash comic-book smash.

Fantastic leading performances from McAvoy and Fassbender conjured a palpable chemistry between their ideologically-opposed mutant champs, superbly conveying a deep friendship forged in similarities yet torn painfully asunder by differences.

As suave villain Shaw, Bacon was sublime, anchoring the story as a solid antagonist whose evil machinations were the canvas upon which the tragedy of Xavier and Lensherr could be painted, and painted well.

Following the success of First Class, three sequels focussing on the younger iterations of the X-Men were produced – 2014's Days Of Future Past, 2016's Apocalypse, and 2019's Dark Phoenix.

Though none of these cut the mustard quite like their progenitor, all carried with them the fantastic aura between McAvoy and Fassbender that was born right here. Comic-book lore's greatest broken bromance continued to shine on the silver screen, having been given new life in this flick that is first class in name as well as nature.