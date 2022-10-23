Notification Settings

Bewdley's Becky Hill all set for her Strictly performance tonight

Strictly Come Dancing is back this weekend for a special show as the BBC celebrates 100 years of service.

Becky Hill performing at Camp Bestival during the summer

Viewers can also look forward to seeing Bewdley's Becky Hill as she teased a performance of multiple songs.

The Brit-award winning singer told fans she’d be making an appearance via Twitter, writing: “you guessed it! i’m doing @bbcstrictly this sunday night at 18:45pm on @BBCOne !!! can’t wait to be the first female guest of this series & i might be doing more than one song…”

She also shared a picture of herself wearing a fluffy pink and blue dress.

Becky found fame following her participation in series one of The Voice in 2012.

The English singer is from Bewdley and in the last 10 years she has worked with a variety of artists, including Rudimental, Ella Henderson and David Guetta.

This year, she was nominated for two Brit Awards, British Song of the Year for “Remember” with David Guetta and Best Dance Act.

She took home her first Brit Award when she won Best Dance Act.

