What is Diwali? When festival of lights is celebrated and Black Country events taking place

Fireworks often light up the sky during Diwali celebrations

Known as the festival of lights, Diwali is a celebration for millions of Indians across the world, and it also coincides with harvest and new-year celebrations in India.

It is a festival of new beginnings and light overcoming darkness.

Diwali is predominantly a Hindu festival but is celebrated by many religions and communities in regions across India and the rest of the world.

It is celebrated by lighting lamps, candles and diyas (oil lamps) indoors and windows around the home, temples, and other places of worship along with huge firework displays that light up the sky.

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 23/10/21 Enjoying Diwali celebrations at Phoenix Park, Wolverhampton, (centre) councillor Jasbinder Dehar, with members of Gurudwara Sikh Council Wolverhampton, (left) Kuldip Singh, and (right) Amrik Singh..

Many communities come together to celebrate their culture with foods, lights, fireworks and more

Events are taking place across the Black Country and West Midlands region to celebrate Diwali, including firework shows, festivals and parties.

The celebration often takes place near bonfire night, meaning you will often hear the sound of fireworks exploding in the night sky coinciding with Bonfire night celebrations.

Diwali events in the Black Country

This year Diwali will take place on Monday, October 24.

Many events will be taking place across the region, here are a select few: