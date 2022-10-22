What is Diwali? When festival of lights is celebrated and Black Country events taking place

Known as the festival of lights, Diwali is a celebration for millions of Indians across the world, and it also coincides with harvest and new-year celebrations in India.
It is a festival of new beginnings and light overcoming darkness.
Diwali is predominantly a Hindu festival but is celebrated by many religions and communities in regions across India and the rest of the world.
It is celebrated by lighting lamps, candles and diyas (oil lamps) indoors and windows around the home, temples, and other places of worship along with huge firework displays that light up the sky.
Many communities come together to celebrate their culture with foods, lights, fireworks and more
Events are taking place across the Black Country and West Midlands region to celebrate Diwali, including firework shows, festivals and parties.
The celebration often takes place near bonfire night, meaning you will often hear the sound of fireworks exploding in the night sky coinciding with Bonfire night celebrations.
Diwali events in the Black Country
This year Diwali will take place on Monday, October 24.
Many events will be taking place across the region, here are a select few:
Sharing the light. Welcome Diwali - The Bullring in Birmingham is hosting a two-day event running on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, in partnership with the Birmingham Hippodrome. Visitors to the Bullring and Grand Central will be greeted by dhol drummers, dancers, workshops and lots more entertainment. Hundreds of lanterns will be lit with community groups coming together to celebrate, and there will also be a dance performance that has been created by Sonia Sabri Dance Company
Diwali Mela Wolverhampton - A free celebration event is being held at Phoenix Park, Wolverhampton on Saturday, October 22. Hosted by the Elias Mattu Foundation in association with F9 events, the celebration will have live entertainment, a lights switch-on and fireworks.
West Midlands Police Black and Asian Diwali and Bandi Chor Divas celebrations - West Midlands Police Black and Asian association is hosting a Diwali celebration at the West Midlands Police headquarters in Lloyd House, Birmingham, on Thursday, October 27.
Diwali Daytimer event - A Diwali bhangra daytimer event is taking place on Saturday, October 29, with live bhangra music from the 80s and the 90s. The event is being held at the Pryzm club on Broad Street, Birmingham.