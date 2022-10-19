Notification Settings

Mel Giedroyc pulls out of pantomime coming to Wolverhampton for 'personal reasons'

Comedian and former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc has had to withdraw from a touring production of Mother Goose which is due to arrive in Wolverhampton next year.

Mel Giedroyc has had to pull out of Mother Goose. Pictured at the panto's launch in Leicester Square with Sir Ian McKellen and John Bishop and Mel Giedroyc. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.
ATG Productions and Mel Giedroyc announced that, with great sadness, Mel will no longer be able to star as The Goose in the upcoming pantomime, which is set to star Sir Ian McKellen and John Bishop.

Mel Giedroyc said: “Due to personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the forthcoming production of Mother Goose. I am thankful to the producers of the show for being so understanding and wish everyone involved in the production a fantastic tour throughout the UK and Ireland. Now, more than ever we all need a bit of joy, and I can’t wait to see it myself. I know it is going to be fantastic.”

Everyone in the show sends love and best wishes to Mel and her family. Casting for the role of The Goose will be announced soon.

Mother Goose is at Wolverhampton Grand from February 22 - 26.

To book tickets, go to grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/mother-goose/.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

