Mel Giedroyc pulls out of pantomime coming to Wolverhampton for 'personal reasons'

ATG Productions and Mel Giedroyc announced that, with great sadness, Mel will no longer be able to star as The Goose in the upcoming pantomime, which is set to star Sir Ian McKellen and John Bishop.

Mel Giedroyc said: “Due to personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the forthcoming production of Mother Goose. I am thankful to the producers of the show for being so understanding and wish everyone involved in the production a fantastic tour throughout the UK and Ireland. Now, more than ever we all need a bit of joy, and I can’t wait to see it myself. I know it is going to be fantastic.”