Watch: YouTube star from USA takes on 'killer grill' food challenge in Wolverhampton

Randy Santel stopped by Wolverhampton on his UK tour.

The food champion, who has just under 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, visited Jack's Cafe & Bar, Fredrick Street, to take on the 'killer grill'.

He was joined by fellow pro-eater and Brummie, Leah Shutkever, who holds 27 Guinness World Record titles. She also boasts 334,000 YouTube subscribers and 236,000 Instagram followers.

One might think having a job title of 'professional eater' isn't all that bad, but after seeing what the competitors were faced with, they might reconsider.

Together, the foodies had just one hour to devour 30 chicken wings, 16 pieces of chicken breast, 16 chicken nibblets, 24 fish pakora and six lamb kebab. If that wasn't enough, they also had to put away a mountain of chips, two naan, and bit of salad to balance it all out.

They completed the challenge within half an hour.

The dish comes to 9,000 calories in total, which a spokesperson for Jacks described as "a walk in the park" for the competitors. Normally, the meat feast will set the challenger back £50, but if successful, they get the meal for free and a certificate.

Randy enjoyed his time in Wolverhampton and hopes to be back: "We travelled to Wolverhampton just for the challenge but did get to see the area from our vehicle on the way there and back. I have been to Walsall a few times in years past and it looks similar, it's good. There were so many people who came from the area to watch and support Jack’s and us, which was great, and it was a packed, really fun event! I hope to be back again in the future if we can find another challenge to do.

"The food at Jack’s last night was great too, I really enjoyed all the meats they cooked for us as part of the 'killer grill' challenge.

Randy Santel from the USA and Leah Shutkever from Birmingham, UK.

"We are in South Wales next. We have a burger and loaded fries challenge in Port Talbot tonight and then a Welsh breakfast sandwich in Bridgend tomorrow."

The competitive eater also enjoys keeping fit and sightseeing: "During these long tours, we get to go to gyms sometimes but my main form of exercising is sightseeing all the different cities, towns, and villages we visit. I try to get at least 20,000 steps in per day when possible. This trip ends on September 20, and then I will be off from food challenges for the rest of the year to diet and lose the weight I’ve gained so far.

"Our next big trip will be to Australia to start off 2023."