Weston Park Country Fair

The Weston Park Country Fair will be welcoming the Knights of Middle England to the main arena showground at the site that is close to Shifnal.

While the knights are the headlining the event there will be plenty more on offer at Weston Park.

The Royal British Legion Parachute Display Team, the amazing Jamie Squibb Freestyle Motocross stunt team and the brilliant Paws for Thought Dog Display have been lined up, too.

Also taking place this weekend is the ever-popular Folk Roots Festival, a Food Festival complete with chefs demo area, a Countryside Arena, Field-sports Arena, Traditional Rural Crafts, a British Heritage Breeds & Gundog Pavilion and much more shopping opportunities and exhibitors than ever before.

For those interested in all the championship action, the Weston Park Country Fair is also the place to catch all the latest developments in the many sporting finals.

Finals take place over at the Clay Shooting Festival, the BASC Gundog Events, the Terrier and Lurcher Showing and Racing events, plus lots of individual competitions being held over at the Fishing Village too.

The online box office for the weekend is closed but tickets can still be purchased on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.

A spokesman for the event said: "If you’re on the lookout for something different to entertain the family this weekend, browse this website and discover everything that’s in store.